Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu Welcome Government’s Bid To Ban Fairness Cream Ads

We all are very much aware of Bollywood’s obsession with fairness and vanity. The debate around the same topic has divided Bollywood with different opinions. Many actors like Abhay Deol have called out people for supporting this trend as well. Recently, the government proposed to ban any fairness cream ads and actors like Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu have supported the initiative.

Opening up about her stand on the issue, Taapsee Pannu has been quoted saying, “I hope it impacts consumers and they stop buying these fairness creams and realise that’s no standard of beauty. It is a very personal choice of a human being to look the way he or she wants to but if I am asked, I will never endorse fairness as benchmark for beauty.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dia Mirza too has said, “As we evolve in our understanding of what kind of advertising perpetuates stereotypes, gender discrimination and falsehoods, we must collectively take responsibility to ensure this ends.”

Sona Mohapatra, who is known to be quite outspoken, also shared her bit on the new draft. She said, “I welcome this move wholeheartedly and it is about time that we acknowledge the regressive, deeply disturbing nature & impact of such advertising campaigns.”

She went on to reveal how she was asked to endorse a brand that promoted ‘fair babies’. She rejected the ad as she did not support such norms. She told, “Many years ago when I was a brand manager for a leading FMCG firm that was on the verge of launching a new baby care range, once again the positioning idea for the brands campaign that was being presented most strongly by the consumer research teams was around ‘fair babies’. I remember putting my foot down and refusing to sanction that campaign .”

For the uninitiated, the draft proposed by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry includes an amendment to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). The draft proposes that advertisements for fairness creams, a cure for AIDS and more would come under the scanner. Any firm that promotes the restricted items would be liable for a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

