Dia Mirza & Anubhav Sinha Engage In A War Of Words At The Thappad Screening Over ‘Housewives Or Homemakers’ Debate

Dia Mirza is gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad that is being spearheaded by Taapsee Pannu. The film, that deals with a sensitive subject of domestic violence where a woman is up in arms against even the slightest form of violence. During the recently concluded press conference of the film, Dia Mirza and the film’s director Anubhav Sinha got into an argument over the term House Wife.

For those of you who have joined in late, Thappad will feature Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a housewife, so when a certain reporter quizzed Taapsee if she sees herself as a working woman or housewife, Sinha said, “Some people choose to be a housewife and be a very happy housewife. Amrita was a happy housewife.”

Dia was quick to say that it is high time that we start addressing housewives as homemakers. She was quoted saying, “Housewives are also called as homemakers. It is such a valuable job. It is time that we stop calling them housewives. We can call them homemakers. If a woman is making a choice, it is her choice and we have to respect that also.”

Anubhav Sinha was quick to retort saying, “That is also a trap. Fraud that has happened with a woman that patriarchy has inflicted upon them. Patriarchy has inflicted such immense fraud upon women, that you are a Goddess. You have more tolerance. It is your responsibility to save the house. You are being fooled.”

Dia however, stood her ground and concluded saying that not just a woman but also a man can be a homemaker. Meanwhile, slated to release on the 28th of February, Thappad features Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ram Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi in pivotal roles. Check out the film’s trailer here:

