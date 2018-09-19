Dhoom 4 Happening Anytime Soon? Abhishek Bachchan Has An Answer!

Dhoom 4 is in the news over the last couple of years. Since it is one of the highly successful franchise, various speculations are pervading about its development. It is rumoured that Superstar Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of the antagonist. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra are the only actors who were the part of previous three installments.

According to the leading daily DNA, Jr. Bachchan said, “Usually, whenever Dhoom happens, there are several stories doing the rounds, but I won’t believe any till filmmaker Aditya Chopra confirms it. For all the three parts in the franchise, he just picked up the phone and told me, ‘Okay, we are ready and we are starting the film.’ But there has been no discussion or development on Dhoom 4 yet”.

He also added in the same report, “ There were rumours that Bunty Aur Babli’s remake was in the pipeline, but there’s no truth to that as well,” he states.

Abhishek further confirmed working with Aishwarya in Gulab Jamun and stated, “It’s a heartwarming story. Ash and I liked the script when writer-director Sarvesh Mewara narrated it to us about a year ago. We have been developing it since then, but we haven’t put a date to it yet. It shall go on the floors soon,” as revealed by DNA’s source.

The actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, which released on 14th September, 2018. His performance received applause from critics and audiences, alike.

With several projects like Gulab Jamun, Nishikant Kamat’s untitled movie and Prabhu Deva’s next, looks like AB has a busy schedule ahead!