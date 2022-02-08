Music and Indian cinema go hand in hand. It isn’t just a part of our movies but a complete character in itself. The past year has been a boon for music lovers who crave songs that speak to your soul. While AR Rahman reigned December with Atrangi Re, the year was owned by Shershaah that came out of the Dharma Productions mill. Turns out the studio is keen on giving music lovers some amazing albums to tune in and so they are back with Gehraiyaan.

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kharwa. The movie that is directed by Shakun Batra under Karan Johar’s Dharma has been making a lot of noise. Turns out it isn’t just the trailer or the actor making news but also the unique album that has touched hearts.

Designed by Ankur Tiwari and composed by OAFF & Savera, Gehraiyaan album saw its launch on music apps today. We must say this is definitely a masterstroke after the success of the Shershaah album that is still leading the charts. Read on to know.

Shershaah that released on August 12, 2021 went on to move the entire country. The movie was hailed for bringing to life Captain Vikram Batra’s story. While all of that remains special, the movie had a music album that spoke to the masses and went viral in no time. Composed by Tanishk Baghi, Ranjhaa especially was the most loved song and became country’s favourite.

Cut to 8 months later, team Gehraiyaan are here with an emotional story that is set to move us to the core. But what is already winning our hearts and has already made us fall in love and pull us out of it only to reach the extreme emotional end. Looks like Dharma is taking special care of music.

