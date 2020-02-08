Delhi Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu Casts Her Vote With The ‘Pannu Parivaar’; See Pics

Delhi elections 2020 kickstarted today and actress Taapsee Pannu was amongst the few early birds who went to cast her vote along with her family. Taapsee shared a picture with her family and showed off her inked finger in the Instagram post. She flew to Delhi with sister Shagun Pannu from Mumbai just to cast her vote.

Taapsee flew down to Delhi to cast her vote and was more than happy to be a responsible citizen. She tagged along with her sister Shagun Pannu and parents to cast her vote for the Delhi elections 2020. She posted a family picture with the caption, “‘Pannu Parivaar’ has voted. Have you? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts.”

In the picture, Taapsee can be seen standing in the middle while her sister and mother are on her left and her father is on her right. The picture got 3 lakh likes in no time and all her fans appreciated her responsible move.

Earlier, before the voting, Taapsee had shared a picture with her mother where they could be seen showing off their fingers before they were marked. She even urged her fans in Delhi to vote as she captioned her picture as, “Ready to get inked tomorrow. A quick break to make sure we vote. Will you? #Delhi Citizen.” She had shared another picture with her sister saying, “Let’s vote Puchi.” She later shared a picture of them showing the ink on their fingers and wrote, “What creative inking!!!!”





On the work front, Taapsee is now gearing up for the release of her film Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also features Paveil Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others.

Thappad is scheduled to release on February 28.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!