Delhi Belly Turns Nine! Vir Das Recalls The 'Madness'

Comedian-actor Vir Das on Wednesday went down memory lane and recalled working in the film “Delhi Belly”, which was released nine years ago on this day.

“9 years since this madness dropped. Still some of the most fun and hardest work I’ve ever seen done on a film.

“Whenever an idea I’m working on seems too outrageous or crazy, I remind myself that ‘Delhi Belly’ exists, was made, and was watched,” Vir wrote.

Along with it, he shared a still from the movie, which also featured Imran Khan and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Delhi Belly” was pitched as an adult comedy. Imran’s maternal uncle Aamir Khan was one of the co-producers of the movie.

