Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Shakun Batra Rom-Drama Demands Intense Romantic Scenes Between The Leads

Okay, it’s confirmed now! Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi are indeed coming together for an upcoming Dharma Productions film. The life drama will be directed by Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra.

A source close to the development confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror and said that the film is about two couples and their relationship in the mirror world. One of the two couples will be played by Deepika & Siddhant who will also have many romantic & intense scenes in the film.

The source has been quoted as saying, “Shakun wanted to cast a fresh face alongside Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill.”

The source further added that the film will go on floors next year. The source added, “It’s a special script for both Shakun and Karan, and they are raring to take the film on the floors next year. It is set in India and the team is currently working on the logistics and finalising the locations.”

Interestingly, Shakun discussed the film with the duo a couple of months back only. The source adds, “Deepika has not done a film in this space for a while, and Siddhant is keen to portray different characters in the early days of his career,”

Both of them will also attend character development workshops along with the director early next year.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen in films like Chhapaak along with Vikrant Massey & ’83 along with Ranveer Singh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!