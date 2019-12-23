Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Star In Brahmastra 2 After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is just making fans wait more and more without any release insight. While the release date of the film is speculated to be postponed once again, the news now is that director Ayan Mukerji has already started preparing for the second part of the trilogy and has approached none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the same.

It was recently learnt that news that Brahmastra has been delayed one more time and will now come out in Winter 2020. While the reason is said to be that there is a lot of VFX and patchwork pending and that needs some more time, there were also rumours that the film is shelved.

Turns out that the director is going for it in full force and aiming to make the trilogy a success. If reports in desimartini are to be believed, Ayan is thinking of roping in the favourite real-life couple Ranveer and Deepika in the second part of the trilogy and fans are already excited. Though there is no confirmation from either side but the speculations are strong.

On the other hand, a report in Mumbai mirror says that the makers have not only approached but the couple has also given a nod to the project. Let’s see how this turns out.

Meanwhile, the first part stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna alongside Ranbir and Alia.

