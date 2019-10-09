Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Being The Highest Paid Actress

Deepika Padukone has made a mark globally and turned out to be the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. The actress when recently was asked about being one revealed that she feels guilty because she thinks it is important to put the film before anything else.

The actress who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is right now the highest-paid actress in Bollywood and is a favorite amongst many luxury brands. In a recent interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, Deepika said, “It’s not in my DNA to talk about where I live and how much money I earn. But I’m also conflicted. Because I understand that today it is necessary to have these conversations.”

Further talking about how she feels she added, “So how does it feel? A part of me feels guilty because I think it’s important to put the film before any of this. I’ve become a producer now, so I understand this slightly better – I think it’s time the men thought about not taking so much money upfront and burdening the film. On the other hand, there are people who deliver those numbers at the box office. I’m going to have various conversations about this because I don’t think there’s one solution. It’s tricky.”

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It is set to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen in husband Ranveer Singh’s next film titled 83’. The film is based on team India’s iconic 1983 world cup win. While Ranveer embodies legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!