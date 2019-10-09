War Box Office: When Siddharth Anand made Bang Bang back in 2014, many hailed it as one of the best action movies to come out of Bollywood. He’s back with Hrithik Roshan, adding Tiger Shroff’s flexible touch in War and the results are speaking volumes. The movie has been running riot at the box office, shattering many records.

Siddharth Anand has taken a leap in Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Power Index with War and has already made in the top 10. With War entering the 200 crore club, Siddharth has credited 200 points to his kitty and now has a total of 300 points. Earlier, Siddharth had 100 points to his name in the form of Bang Bang.

War Box Office: With 100+ Crores, Director Siddharth Anand Climbs 4 Spots In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index
This means he is just below Vijay Krishna Acharya who is on the 9th position with 350 points. With the pace War is moving, it could soon surpass all the expectations and enter the 300 crore club. Which means he could jump yet another position beating the Thugs Of Hindostan director.

Check out the list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Siddharth Anand100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Farhad-Sajid
100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Anand added that the Baaghi star is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. “He has entertained audiences with his brilliant skills and we wanted to show people something so raw that it will blow their minds. So we came up with an idea that will stun audiences with his entry sequence,” Anand praised the actor.

“It is not easy to do an intense combat scene like this in one shot and Tiger fully committed himself into it. He prepped and practiced and rehearsed, again and again, to ensure that he was ready to do it in one shot. And on the day of the shoot, he was flawless,” Anand added. He said that only Tiger could have executed this complex action choreography with such precision.

War has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. The film is a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

