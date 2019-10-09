War Box Office: When Siddharth Anand made Bang Bang back in 2014, many hailed it as one of the best action movies to come out of Bollywood. He’s back with Hrithik Roshan, adding Tiger Shroff’s flexible touch in War and the results are speaking volumes. The movie has been running riot at the box office, shattering many records.

Siddharth Anand has taken a leap in Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Power Index with War and has already made in the top 10. With War entering the 200 crore club, Siddharth has credited 200 points to his kitty and now has a total of 300 points. Earlier, Siddharth had 100 points to his name in the form of Bang Bang.

This means he is just below Vijay Krishna Acharya who is on the 9th position with 350 points. With the pace War is moving, it could soon surpass all the expectations and enter the 300 crore club. Which means he could jump yet another position beating the Thugs Of Hindostan director.

Check out the list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Siddharth Anand 100 200 300 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Prabhu Deva 100 100 Amar Kaushik 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Farhad-Sajid

100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

Anand added that the Baaghi star is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. “He has entertained audiences with his brilliant skills and we wanted to show people something so raw that it will blow their minds. So we came up with an idea that will stun audiences with his entry sequence,” Anand praised the actor.

“It is not easy to do an intense combat scene like this in one shot and Tiger fully committed himself into it. He prepped and practiced and rehearsed, again and again, to ensure that he was ready to do it in one shot. And on the day of the shoot, he was flawless,” Anand added. He said that only Tiger could have executed this complex action choreography with such precision.

War has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. The film is a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

