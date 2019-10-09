War Box Office: When Siddharth Anand made Bang Bang back in 2014, many hailed it as one of the best action movies to come out of Bollywood. He’s back with Hrithik Roshan, adding Tiger Shroff’s flexible touch in War and the results are speaking volumes. The movie has been running riot at the box office, shattering many records.
Siddharth Anand has taken a leap in Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Power Index with War and has already made in the top 10. With War entering the 200 crore club, Siddharth has credited 200 points to his kitty and now has a total of 300 points. Earlier, Siddharth had 100 points to his name in the form of Bang Bang.
This means he is just below Vijay Krishna Acharya who is on the 9th position with 350 points. With the pace War is moving, it could soon surpass all the expectations and enter the 300 crore club. Which means he could jump yet another position beating the Thugs Of Hindostan director.
Check out the list below:
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Anand added that the Baaghi star is the best action hero in the country when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. “He has entertained audiences with his brilliant skills and we wanted to show people something so raw that it will blow their minds. So we came up with an idea that will stun audiences with his entry sequence,” Anand praised the actor.
“It is not easy to do an intense combat scene like this in one shot and Tiger fully committed himself into it. He prepped and practiced and rehearsed, again and again, to ensure that he was ready to do it in one shot. And on the day of the shoot, he was flawless,” Anand added. He said that only Tiger could have executed this complex action choreography with such precision.
War has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. The film is a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.
