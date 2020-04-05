Deepika Padukone Channels Her Inner Masterchef, Cooks Scrumptious Meal For Husband Ranveer Singh!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most together of lockdown. The Bajirao Mastani couple is spending time doing a lot of fun activities together and taking care of their health and more. Now, the Chhapaak actress has channelled the inner Masterchef in her and cooked a scrumptious meal for her husband.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of photographs. In one image Deepika is seen wearing an apron.

He later shared that the Chhappak actress made Thai salad and tom yum soup.

In one image, Ranveer Singh wrote: “Pati Parmeshwar ke life apne haathon se khaana banane wali cutie meri Deepu… love you babes.”

In the last picture, Ranveer was seen savouring some dessert and captioned it: “Deepu my babes u r my one true love.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have actively been sharing glimpses from their personal life amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

