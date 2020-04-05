MEME Alert! Money Heist AKA La Casa De Papel Universe Meets Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal’s Phir Hera Pheri

If you think it’s only the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang who wants good money in their kitty, then you are wrong. Before The Professor, Bollywood gave us our own gang that would do anything to get the money and one of them even tried to double it. Didn’t click yet who were are talking about? Well, it’s none other than Baburao (played by Paresh Rawal), Raju (played by Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (played by Suniel Shetty) in Phir Hera Pheri.

Both Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel and Phir Hera Pheri have a great fan following in India. How can we forget Baburo, Raju and Shyam risking their lives just like the Professor, Tokyo, Nairobi, Denver and others for money? If the Money Heist gang members used the Salvador Dali masks to conduct the heist, our Phir Hera Pheri gang members too dressed up as clowns to get money in their hands.

These hilarious similarities between these two universes were figured by an Instagram user name ‘thebesharma’. He shared a meme with Hera Pheri Gang and La Casa de Papel translated as ‘La Paisa De Paisa’ in which the trio is dressed as clowns. Thus, telling us that in Bollywood, we have our own fantastic heist members.

TheBeSharma captioned this meme as, “Professor: The second any blood is shed, we’ll no longer be Robin Hood, but j….

Raju: paisa laya?”

Check it out below:

Just a crazy thought, imagine if there’s a crossover between Baburao, Raju and Shyam with Professor and his gang for a heist? We’re sure the drama will grow 100x times more than it already is!

Meanwhile, Money Heist season 4 is receiving rave reviews from the audience as well as critics. The way season 4 ends, the possibility of season 5 to happen is positive.

