Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ultimate IT couple of Bollywood, and there’s no single doubt about it. Since a long time now, rumours around the Chhapaak actress’ pregnancy have been doing the rounds, and DP’s finally coming out in the open and speaking about it, along with her parenting plans.

The actress was present at an media interaction today for Chhapaak promotions. Amongst other things, Deepika Padukone spoke in length about rumours around films with Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan along with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 row. When asked about her pregnancy rumours, the actress responded, “Do I look like I’m pregnant? Agar hu bhi toh aapko dikhega, 9 months me aapko dikhega.”

Furthermore, when asked about the kind of mom she looks forward to be, Deepika said, “I think I’ll figure that out when it happens. I don’t know, I think it depends on when it happens in my life. Also, parenting is not only one’s responsibility, but it’s the responsibility of two people. It really depends on how we together decide to parent, not even decide but I just feel like, at the end of the day, you’re going to be mother and a father for the first time. Your child is a new born but you’re also a new parent and you’ve got to just figure it out as you go along.”

The actress concluded as she added, “Discipline, yes. I do know that I’m going to be the disciplinary one and Ranveer will be the one who indulges. I know my children will value me when they get older.”

We would love to see Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh as parents! How about y’all?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak, alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar, and is slated for a release this coming Friday.

Apart from Chhapaak, DP has Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday, and Draupadi in the pipeline.