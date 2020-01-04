BREAKING! Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone REFUTES Cancelling Promotions On Salman Khan’s Show

Deepika Padukone is all busy promoting her upcoming movie, Chhapaak, but the actress has been making headlines for several reasons. Amidst the reports around films with Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan, rumours were rife that actress went to Bigg Boss 13 for promotions, but cancelled the shoot and left the Salman Khan show mid-way. However, the actress is clearing the air now.

Today, the Deepika Padukone was present for a media interaction as she promoted Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The actress spoke on multiple subjects starting from pregnancy to working with Salman Khan in a movie. When asked about the rumours revolving around her cancelling the Bigg Boss 13 promotions, DP clarified, “There is no conversation on going on Bigg Boss. Infact, isn’t it over? It should be finish by now, right? No, there’s no plan on going on Bigg Boss”

For the unversed, yesterday rumours were doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone had gone on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 sets to shoot for a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, owing to the shoot starting late, and her limited time constraint, the actress cancelled the shoot and left.

The information came from a Twitter account named, ‘The Khabri’. The user revealed that DP did decide to shoot an episode for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 but could not due to time crunch. It is said that left mid-way for the screening of Chhapaak.

“Deepika Padukone Left The shoot and Didn’t shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar as It started Very late and she had to Go on Premiere,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, and is slated for a January 10th, 2020 release.