Dear Bollywood, War Is A Box Office Success, Can We Have More Action Films Please? – Koimoi’s Reader’s View

As I write this article, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War has surpassed the 245 crore mark in 10 days at the box office. Despite, sharing screen space with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The day I saw the trailer of War, I had no doubt that this film will hit it out of the park. Action, as a genre of late, has been neglected by Bollywood.

Very few big ticket action films are being made as opposed to earlier times. The focus is on making good films that entertain. The primary target is metro multiplexes, who are driving these films. Nothing wrong in making these films, please make more but ignore action at your peril.

Why action films?

The appeal of action films like War cuts across the demographics. It appeals to audiences from premium plexes to panchayat level cinemas. The thrill and excitement factor unite us big time. It appeals to our baser instinct not so much to the intellect. The feeling brain loves action films and hence the openings are so front loaded.

Action films helps the industry reach out to bigger audiences. It’s the most audience friendly genre as its high on visual appeal. Hollywood made inroads into India through big franchise effects driven action spectacles. Even, the South Industries are making in roads in the hindi belt with big action films. Well, let me put it this way from an industry point of view action films are like your Air Force. You send them in for conquest first, they bomb and then you send in the infantry.

Action films help create stars like no other. Action stars are the biggest stars across the globe. Dwayne Johnson, Jackie Chan and back home Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar are all action stars. Even down south, the most popular stars are actors who have action images.

The stardom of action stars is personality driven. They have the uncanny ability to sell tickets on their own. They dont play characters. They generally play themselves on screen and drive people crazy globally. Even, all superheroes are action heroes, although they do nullify the actor and are bigger draws than the actors who play them in the films. Action helps create big cinematic brands across the globe with huge box office draws.

Action films are generally the biggest money spinners in the world. They bring in huge profits to industry. The complete value chain loves these films and profit immensely. These blockbusters give studios the money to make other films. Distributors, the courage to take on many more films. They infuse money in exhibitors, which helps them expand, maintain and improve.

So yes, we need to make more Wars, more Baaghis, more Satyameva Jayates, more Singhams, more Simbbas, more Dabanggs and more Sooryavanshis. These films will help the industry grow and bring in more audiences in the fold. It will cultivate mass movie going culture, which is so needed in todays times of theatres being under attack from OTT platforms. More and more people across the country flocking to their neighbourhood theatres is the perfect antidote. Action films have that massive draw that can reinforce this culture. The bottom of the pyramid is where maximum erosion of audiences has taken place and bigger action films is exactly what the Doctor ordered. More action films please!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!