Bollywood’s heartthrob Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has been in talks all over from a very long time. The action drama venture without a doubt is one of the most awaited releases of the year in Bollywood. So far the teaser, which was released by Salman early this month, has been very much liked by the audience.

The latest news related to the film is, if reports are to be believed, the superstar is keen to launch the music of the film prior to its trailer. The music album of Dabangg 3 has perfect blend of soulful melodies and foot tapping numbers.

As per a report from Deccan Chronicle, Salman who is music fanatic, for a change wants to introduce the film’s music first prior to its trailer release.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers and the superstar.

Talking about Dabangg 3, Salman in the film will be seen in dual roles romancing the gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha and newbie Saiee Manjrekar.

Salman starrer also has south star Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan along with others in major roles.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by choreographer turned actor and filmmaker Prabhudeva & it is produced by Salman’s home production, Salman Khan films.

The film is slated for release in third week of December this year.

