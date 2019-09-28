Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Get Together For This Reason!

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are among guests at the fourth edition of the much-anticipated event Movie Mela, at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star this year.

A celebration of popular cinema, Movie Mela is a one-of-a-kind event where cinema lovers can catch their favourite filmmakers and actors in candid conversations, while soaking in the ultimate cinema fan experience. The day-long movie carnival is scheduled to be hosted on October 13 in Mumbai at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra.

The day will kick off with a session where Deepika Padukone will chat about creating her top five roles, and her journey in the dazzling but challenging film world.

This will be followed by a session with new-age fiolmmakers such as Amit Sharma, Amar Kaushik, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar, and Sujoy Ghosh, who will give the audience a peek into their on-set personalities and their quirks behind the scenes. Both sessions will be moderated by MAMI festival director Anupama Chopra and film critic Rajeev Masand.

The day will end with filmmaker Karan Johar returning to Movie Mela with another edition of Big Talk — this time with Alia Bhatt. There will be a surprise guest, too.

Speaking about Movie Mela, Smriti Kiran, artistic director (MAMI), said: “At the end of the day, we are all film fans. Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star gives fans a front row seat to listen to and chat with some of the most talented names in the Indian film industry. No barriers, no negativity, no posturing. Just film lovers chatting with film personalities they love, and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar speaking to the people who have made them what they are. The whole event centers around their audience. The energy in that room has to be experienced to be believed. The mainstream industry each year ushers the eight-day blast for independent cinema that is Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star. The idea is to create a space where everyone’s sensibility is respected. We are inclusive and we love all kinds of movie lovers.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!