Dabangg 3: Saiee Manjrekar DENIES Salman Khan Recommending Her Name Anywhere

Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside megastar Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. While the actress is all pepped up and excited, she feels that she was always destined to get into films.

Furthermore, amid the ever-increasing debate of nepotism in the industry, Saiee claims that her father has never once gone about referring her to people in the industry despite having so many contacts and friends.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in her recent interview, Saiee has been quoted saying, “He never said that he will not support me, he was fine with whatever I want to do. But he did not really recommend me anywhere. Actually he never got a chance to recommend my name because I told him about my plans this year and told him that after I appear for my 12th grade exams I would want to take a gap from studies and try acting. Both of them said okay to this, let’s look at few scripts and see what is happening.”

She further said, “In March this year, my father was reading few scripts for me, in April I got a call from Salman sir’s office saying that they are considering me for Dabangg, so start preparing this is how I got the project. Everything happened so fast that, we never really got a chance to sit and discuss whether my father should do a film for me or something like that.”

Lastly opening about working with Salman Khan and how intimidating the man is, Saiee was quick to quip, “I thought I would be intimidated because he is such a huge star and he has that aura about him. But when you meet him personally, he is the sweetest persons and you can be yourself when he is around. So it was very comfortable working with him. I had met him couple of times before doing the film but he never knew that I want to act. This character, Khushi, which I play in the film, is very simple and sweet and they always had me in mind.”

Meanwhile, directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar along with south superstar Kichcha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!