Deepika Padukone Absolutely Hates THIS Makeup Trick That Many Artists Use

Apart from acting skills, Deepika Padukone is an inspiration for many when it comes to fashion as well. The Chhapaak actress knows how to rock any outfit like a boss but her makeup is also something we need to take note of. Deepika knows what kind of makeup looks work for her and very smartly experiments with her look.

Earlier we had told you that Deepika is obsessed with one beauty hack that she used to initially hate. The megastar revealed that she hated doing anything to her lower lash but after experimenting, she loves to define her lower lash with makeup. Today, we are here to talk about a trick that she absolutely hates.

Talking about the same, Deepika said, “I don’t like too much foundation, I don’t like caking my makeup too much or layering it too much. I like my freckles to show through or any discolouration that I have on my skin. I really don’t mind showing those things coming through because when it becomes very cakey, I become very conscious. And I feel like I just want to show my skin.”

Deepika Padukone’s makeup artist too spilled some beans about her looks and said that Deepika loves the no-makeup makeup looks. She even revealed that Deepika does her own eyebrows and that she trusts Deepika and has never even touched her eyebrows in the two years that she has worked with. Deepika loves natural warm tone colours and her go-to look consists of red lipsticks and warm blush tones.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Kahn’s ’83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will essay the role of his wife. Apart from this film, Deepika will be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranveer has Takht, Jayeshbhai Zordaar in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!