Dabangg 2 Actress Sandeepa Dhar Is Rocking Her Quarantine Life & Her Pictures Are The Proof

Actress Sandeepa Dhar took to Instagram, where she shared a few photographs of herself posing in front of the camera.

“I slept 12 hours last night and I am freaking ready for a big day of hand washing and looking out the window. #quarantinelife #stayhome #ThatsMeDressedUpToNetflixAndChill,” Sandeepa captioned the images, which has 68.5K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 “Isi Life Mein” opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in “Gollu Aur Pappu“.

Sandeepa is also known for her act in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2, and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!