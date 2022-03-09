‘Stree’ actor Aparshakti Khurana has been appointed as the host for the Critics’ Choice Awards, which is to be held on March 10.

The actor feels honoured to be hosting the ceremony which recognises the best in the field of content.

Expressing his excitement on hosting the ceremony, Aparshakti says, “In an industry such as ours, talented artists and technicians transform content into something great. The Critics’ Choice Awards is a prestigious body that recognises the talent and hard work of so many people.”

“To be given a chance to host a ceremony like this is an absolute honour. I’m looking forward to entertaining the audience and celebrating art and the artists”, Aparshakti adds.

Hosted by Aparshakti, The Critics’ Choice Awards, which will celebrate the best of Indian web series, short films, and feature films made in this past year across 23 categories, has been organised by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital.

