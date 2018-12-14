Cricketer Yuvraj Singh & Wife Hazel Keech Are Expecting Their First Child!

Two days ago i.e. on 12th December, the King of sixes, Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 37th birthday with the small party. He was joined by beloved wife Hazel Keech, colleague Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and close friends. Also, the wishes from fans and former cricket players poured in on the social media. Now, the celebrated cricketer has another good news in the store.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh along with his mother Shabnam and wife Hazel Keech made an appearance at the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding. As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Yuvi and Hazel have some cheerful news to share. At the wedding, Singh’s better half posed with her hand protectively covering the stomach which proved that the duo to make a good announcement very soon, as the couple is expecting their first child.

On the auspicious occasion of his birthday, Yuvraj pledged for supporting the treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer disease through YouWeCan foundation.

Today, on my birthday, I pledge to support the treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer, through my foundation YouWeCan. Visit https://t.co/cBu6TWhc1W to know more and contribute. @hazelkeech @YouWeCan @GiveIndia #TogetherWeCan #FightCancer pic.twitter.com/kIf9nwkZoe — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 12, 2018

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel keech tied a knot on 30th November 2016 in Chandigarh.

Maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life can be hard when you are constantly on the move, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh could not agree more. He says juggling between roles can be difficult at times and that it takes a dedicated team to ensure he is on track.

Asked how he balances between his work schedule and personal life, Yuvraj told IANS, “It takes a dedicated team to ensure I am on track with all my responsibilities. Juggling between different roles can be difficult at times, but I am very aware of how lucky I am to have all of this.”