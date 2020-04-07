COVID-19: Purab Kohli & Family Tested Positive; The Actor Pens A Long Note On Social Media

The COVID-19 outbreak is dangerous and a matter of grave concern. After Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor, now actor Purab Kohli and his family tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who is currently in London with his family, took to Instagram to share the news with everyone.

Kohli, in his latest social media post stated that he and his family contracted the disease but are now safe. He also urged his fans not to panic and to fight it with stronger immunity. Describing the whole situation, right from when he contracted, to his treatment and all, the actor penned a long note on Instagram. Purab wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness.

Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day.

We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it.

Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer.

We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering.

Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible.

Lots of love.’”

Take a look at his post:



Purab not only spoke about his condition and how he got done with the treatment, but also posted some remedies. Purab has assured his fans that he and his family are all safe now. The actor has urged people to stay indoor and stay safe and it is spreading massively in India too.

Talking about India, the number of infected patients in India has reached 4,421.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!