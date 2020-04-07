After Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 To Have A Digital Release?

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 was having a successful run at the Box Office till the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Now if we go by the reports just like Angrezi Medium, Baaghi 3 might not re-release but directly make its way for a digital release and below are all the details.

There were reports previously that the makers of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 are planning to release the film once the theatres start functioning again post the lockdown is lifted. But turns out now as the number of positive patients are increasing with each passing day and there are chances of the lockdown being extended, the makers will have to drop the plan.

If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, the makers of Baaghi 3 are not aiming for a re-release but might release the film Digitally in May or June.

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish Deshmukh is the third film in the hit franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan the film’s limited run was very good as it earned a decent number at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, yesterday we saw Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film release on March 13 and the theatres were announced closed on March 14, giving the first just a one day window. This also was a comeback film of Irrfan Khan and fans were excited to see him back.

