Coronavirus Outbreak: Ranbir Kapoor’s Mother Neetu Kapoor Shares A Hard-Hitting Image About The Current Situation

Coronavirus Outbreak: The outbreak of coronavirus has shocked everyone globally. Lockdowns are happening, sports events and shooting of films are getting cancelled, it’s a dark time for the world. Actors from both Bollywood and Hollywood have been using social media platforms to educate their fans and to express their feelings.

After Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other actors, now Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has joined the list of celebrities who have spoken about coronavirus. Neetu Kapoor shared a cryptic photo on Instagram which said, ‘Planet Earth: Closed for repairs’. This post has is very hard-hitting as the virus has severely affected the earth and its people.

The coronavirus has given a huge blow of 800 crores to the Indian Film industry as theatres are shut down in many major states and all the shootings of the films have been cancelled. Not just Bollywood’s biggie Sooryavanshi’s release has been affected, the 9th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise has been postponed by a year. The film industry would expectedly remain closed till April 15, 2020.

