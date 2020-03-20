Coronavirus Infected Kanika Kapoor In More Trouble, State To Take Action Against The Singer?

Kanika Kapoor has been on the receiving end of everyone ever since it has been learned that she attended parties despite having Coronavirus symptoms. According to regulations of global health organisations, self-quarantine is very important if you are having symptoms or have traveled from a country like the UK which is highly infected by Coronavirus.

Kanika despite coming to India all the way from London didn’t follow the guidelines and put many lives at risk. She didn’t stay at home but attended a party involving hundreds of guests. Now it is being said that the state is likely to take action against Kanika according to the relevant section of law.

According to News 18 reports, a source from the health ministry has informed that the action must be taken against Kanika but only state has the power to do it.

Meanwhile, in her official statement, Kanika said that she and her family are home quarantined ever since she has been diagnosed. She said, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

Her father also opened up and talking about the same to media, he said that she was having symptoms from the last couple of days which included cough, runny nose, and fever.

According to her father, when she was taken to the doctor he said that she has mild coronavirus infection and needs to be quarantined for 5-6 days.

