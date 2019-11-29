Coolie No. 1 VS Black Widow: Sara Ali Khan Starrer To Clash With Scarlett Johansson’s Superhero Flick!

This morning came in with good news for the Marvel fans as the release date of the much-awaited film Black Widow. While the film has left the fans excited, they are also getting ready for a big Box Office Battle between Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1.

It is Hollywood v/s Bollywood next May, as Black Widow releases on April 30, 2020, and Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Collie No. 1 on May 1, 2020.

Talking about Black Widow, the film is the beginning of the new phase for the Marvel cinematic universe. The studio thus is giving it a big multilingual release in languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in India.

Considering the film gives the first look of the character and also her death in The Avengers: Endgame gives it the intrigue. While the film is an awaited one, if it gets a release similar to that of the Endgame is bound to make records and overshadow any film coming in its way.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the original one with the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film also marks Varun Father David Dhawan’s return to direction.

Coolie No. 1 is being shot now. Several pictures from the sets have gone viral. Recently we even heard about the incident where Varun almost encountering a near-death experience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!