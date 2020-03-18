Coolie No. 1 Still Ft. Sara Ali Khan & Team LEAKED? Blame It On Varun Dhawan!

Post his last affair Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan is looking forward to a blast with daddy David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No. 1. The film features Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady and huge expectation lie from the film which is the remake of Govinda & Karisma Kapoor’s cult classic.

While the entire country is facing the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Bollywood as well as Television Industry has been shut down starting from today, till 31st March, 2020. Varun Dhawan who has been busy working on the comedy flick, preferred completing the dubbing work before the work came to a halt, but seems to have accidentally showcased a still from the film.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture from his dubbing session. While he was all smiles in the selfie, one could notice a sequence running in the background that has Varun Dhawan and his lady Sara Ali Khan dressed in yellow, hand in hand. The sequence seems to be one of those comical ones with multi-stars in the frame, and by the look of it, we’re intrigued.

Well, whether Varun has shared the picture to tease his fans or accidently leaked a still remains unknown, all we’re happy about is the project that’s on the cards!

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan celebrated wrapping up the shoot of Coolie No 1 with pancakes. The actor took to social media to share the news with fans and called it his “funniest film”.

Varun took to Instagram and shared the photo. In the pic, he is seen eating gorging on pancakes for breakfast, with a topping of sliced bananas and chocolate syrup.

“Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this,” he wrote.

