CONFIRMED! Disha Patani To Play Wild & Innocent Punjabi Girl In Ekta Kapoor’s Next Film

Ekta Kapoor has signed Disha Patani for her next movie which will see the actress in the lead playing the character of a small town Punjabi Girl. This will be the first time that Ekta Kapoor and Disha Patani will work together.

Following the success of her latest movie ‘Dream Girl’, the producer is coming back with another content-driven film and the excitement is high!

The movie will be written by none other than Raaj Shaandilyaa who was the director of ‘Dream Girl’.

Most of the details about the movie are kept under wraps but one thing can be said that the movie will be high on concept.

Talking about Disha Patani as a perfect lead for the film, Ekta Kapoor shares, “Disha has a strong connect with the youth and I couldn’t think of anyone else who could portray the wild yet innocent, and crazy yet sensible character. To add to that, Disha’s oomph takes it notches higher.”

The producer, who has consistently backed stories that have women driving the narrative, adds that she doesn’t like to label her films as women-centric. “If we don’t call a regular film ‘male-centric’, why do we put all films that have women at the center of them into one bracket? I would rather say that my next is a crackling comedy with Disha in the lead.”

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with ‘M.S Dhoni: An untold story‘ along with Sushant Singh Rajput and has been a part of some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters like Baaghi 2, and Bharat. She recently wrapped up her schedule for her next movie ‘Malang’. These blockbusters are the reason that Disha Patani resonates with such a large scale audience.

