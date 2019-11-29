Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal’s Entry Scene Where A Pehelwaan Lifts A Girl’s Skirt Leaves The Netizens Angry

Seeing Vidyut Jammwal in an action avatar is always a treat and the fans cannot wait to see him in Commando 3 which releases today. Just a few days ago to the release of the film, the makers of Commando 3 released a power-packed teaser from the film to tease the fans. The teaser shows Vidyut’s smashing entry where he beats up a few pehelwaans who are teasing a girl.

While many were swooned by his ‘dhamkedaar’ entry, some people on the internet were upset with the scenes shown in the teaser. People objected that the teaser was tarnishing the image of pehelwaans and also the scene where the guy lifts up a girl’s skirt is quite absurd.

The teaser begins with two young girls on their way to school when they are stopped by a pehelwaan. The man then complains that she shouldn’t have posted a video of his and shared to the world that he touches his skirt. To take revenge, the man tugs at one’s skirt and then pulls it up while everyone watches as mute spectators. The girl cries and an up-close shot to her legs is shown. Just when the skirt gone as high up as it can, enters Vidyut and smacks the mad with a gada. He even offers them skirts to wear and then bashes them like the hero. Seeing Vidyut Jammwal in an action avatar is always a treat and the fans cannot wait to see him in Commando 3.

This irked the netizens and the comment section on YouTube was stormed with people calling out the film for distorting the image of pehelwaans. many were even bewildered by the film’s return to molestation scenes that we only saw in the 90’s.

“At least don’t do such cheap scenes with kids in movies. How old is she show is just a kid,” wrote one. “To get publicity showing child nudity is not right,” wrote another. “Cheee itna Ganda scene,” wrote another.

“Kisiko b ulti nai aaya na wo scene dekte hua…80s 90s k movies se b low ho gaya ye scene….ho gaya women empowerment (No one felt nauseated watching that scene? It’s worse than the films that were made in 80-90s. So much for women empowerment),” read another comment. “It’s a shame how this filth Bollywood industry using girls of such small age just to heat up and spice up the hero entry….these cheap stunts gives society a fair share of rotten and wicked thought process… Plz report …plz everyone report to at least delete that skirt scene,” wrote another.

Earlier, Commando’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had called it a bold step to release the introductory scene online before the film hit theatres. “Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5 minute clip of the film as it is. It is a gamble but it’s our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed,” he said.

Commando 3 is directed by Aditya Datt and is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism. The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the film has hit the theatres today.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!