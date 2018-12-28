Comedian Chandan Prabhakar Is All Praises For Simmba Ranveer Singh; Says, “He Doesn’t Have The Superstar Attitude”

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar says that Simmba actor Ranveer Singh is a superstar, but he doesn’t behave like one.

Chandan recently shot with Ranveer for The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Ranveer Singh is a superstar, but he doesn’t behave like one. He behaved as if he was my relative. He doesn’t have the superstar attitude. So, even I didn’t feel conscious because I didn’t feel that I was standing next to a big Bollywood star,” Chandan said in a statement.

“He behaved just like a brother. He was extremely sweet with us and so was Sara (Ali Khan) who despite having a lineage, was very down-to-earth and warm. The way they gelled with us, helped us in giving our best.”

Talking about the show’s first episode, he said: “You will see me take a dig at Kapil, teasing him with Deepika Padukone and how she is now married to Ranveer. We went a step ahead by creating a ‘shayari’ on Kapil’s condition to irritate him.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Saturday on Sony Entertainment Television.

