Touted to be one of the best espionage action thrillers of the year, the trailer of Code Name: Tiranga was launched today and it witnesses a combination of both, actions and emotions!

Parineeti Chopra, who is playing a RAW agent and is on fearless mission for the country, is also seen doing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as stylized action sequences.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu as the male lead who portrays a doctor in the film. The film will also bring together actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022.

