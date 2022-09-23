Since the news of the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) being India’s official entry to Oscars 2023 made the headlines, there has been a lot being said both supporting and opposing the decision. Joining the list of thousands of fans in the now the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

While many feel SS Rajamouli’s RR or ‎Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files should have been named, the jury unanimously decided that the Gujarati film should be India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2022. Read on to know what the FWICE president has to say now.

As per a recent ETimes report, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised objections alleging that Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show is not an Indian Film. BN Tiwari, President of the institution told the publication, “The film is not an Indian film and the process of selection is not correct. There were so many Indian films like ‘RRR’ and ‘The Kashmir’ Files but the jury chose a foreign film that has been bought by Siddharth Roy Kapur.”

Unhappy with the way the Chhello Show was chosen to go to the Oscars, the FWICE President said, “We want re-election of the films and the present jury be dissolved. Half of them are there for years and most of them don’t watch the film and voting is done. If ‘Last Film Show’ is sent, it will reflect badly on India which is known to be an industry that makes maximum number of films.”

He also said after the press conference that the FWICE will be writing to Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur about the same.

Talking about Chhello Show, the Gujarati film is said to be partly an autobiographical drama that follows nine-year-old boy Samay, whose life turns upside down after watching his first movie. This film will go up against other international films like Decision to Leave (Korea) and Bardo (Mexico) to win in the Best Foreign Film category.

