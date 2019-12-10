Chhapaak: Here’s Why Laxmi Agarwal Was Absent From The Trailer Launch Of Deepika Padukone’s Film

After a long wait, Deepika Padukone finally surprised everyone with the trailer of Chhapaak today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The team including male lead Vikrant Massey were present at the trailer launch, however, the audience missed seeing Laxmi with them.

This question was raised by many as to why Laxmi Agarwal, the person on whom the film is based, was missing from the event. Well, it was because the makers have some special plans with her.

A source close to the development revealed that the makers intend to have another event with her, probably in Delhi. Through Laxmi’s story, the film makes an effort to show the on-ground consequences of enduring an acid attack in India.

Sharing her views on the first look, Laxmi Agarwal told ANI: “It gives me immense happiness that a movie is being made on my life. I am delighted that they have taken up such a sensitive issue to take up with the audience.”

Asked if she is involved in the making of the film, Laxmi said: “Yes, I am very much involved in the film. Gulzar has spent a lot of time with me to understand my life. She knows my entire history. I am confident that the movie will reflect my story the way it is.”

Talking about the kind of impact the movie will have on the society, she said: “Whenever any issue is picked up by the celebrities, people tend to pay attention to that. Now that the entire story will be narrated through the movie, I am sure the people will watch it and be sensitised.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10 2020.

