Panipat: Amid Protests, Mohnish Bahl Expresses His Happiness On Garnering Praises For His Role

Actor Mohnish Bahl claims his role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama “Panipat” has been garnering a lot of praise, and says it is a “great feeling” to witness one’s work being appreciated.

Mohnish plays Nanasaheb Peshwa in the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film is about the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, on January 14, 1761.

“It is a great feeling to see such praises coming my way. ‘Panipat’ was an amazing film to work on. I had a great time shooting with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Padmini Kolhapure,” Mohnish said.

In the film, Arjun plays Sadhashiv Rao Bhau, who leads the Marathas against Abdali, essayed by Sanjay Dutt. Kriti is cast as Sadashiv’s wife Parvati Bai.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to share screen space with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) but I’m glad to work with Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker), who is a phenomenal director, and also (Ashutosh’s wife and the film’s producer) Sunita Gowariker, who is a great human being,” he added.

“Panipat” has been courting controversy ever since it released, with protests rising against the portrayal of King Surajmal in a bad light. Protesters resorted to violence at the Inox multiplex in Jaipur, smashed window panes, on Monday. Also, a show at Jaipur’s renowned cinema hall, Raj Mandir, had to be cancelled.

Bharatpur observed a shutdown while Bikaner, too, witnessed protests with some people shutting doors of a cinema hall screening the film.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday demanded a ban on the film in North India.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has tweeted her criticism. “The mistaken portrayal of the self-respecting, loyal and large-hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film ‘Panipat’ by the filmmaker is condemnable,” she wrote.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!