Chhapaak Actress Deepika Padukone Reveals What She Learned From Laxmi Agarwal, Watch

The trailer of Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey was unveiled today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, Meghna Gulzar.

Chhapaak Trailer has received a great response from everyone. People are loving her portrayal of an acid attack survivor in the trailer. At the trailer launch today, Deepika Padukone was asked what did she learn from Laxmi Agarwal.

The actress answered, “I think it’s her spirit. It’s how easy she is with things. There is an ease, there is joy, there is attitude, all of those things. I have never met somebody like her. She is unique, she is really unique and again, not with sympathy, not with what has happened, but what she has made of the incident. What she has made of her life after that.”

She added, “I’m yet to come across someone as entertaining, as engaging (as Laxmi). She’s unique. She’s really unique and she is really one of my most favourite people. I can sit and talk to her for hours.”

