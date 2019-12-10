Chhapaak Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans Can’t Stop Gushing About Deepika Padukone’s Soul-Shaking Glimpse As Malti

After a long break from the set life, Deepika Padukone is finally back with a moving story titled Chhapaak after a year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the story of an acid attack survivor and the makers released the trailer of the film today.

Deepika essays the role of the acid attack survivor in the film and the trailer takes you on a journey of how Deepika’s character Malti faced several difficulties after getting attacked by acid bravely. The character is powerful and moving that the audience has not stopped gushing about the trailer ever since it hit the internet world.

One user went on to say, “Goosebumps. National award winner of 2020 can only go to @deepikapadukone 🖤 a trailer has never had me in tears, I’m so proud of her, her acting is just wow. Such a hard role played so effortlessly, I have no words. #ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai”

Another user wrote, “Deepika’s genius isn’t just visible in the breakdown scene, but the little gestures she does…The flinch when the child screams at her, how she looks at her distressed father, how her body language gradually changes throughout…Brilliant stuff #ChhapaakTrailer”

Goosebumps. National award winner of 2020 can only go to @deepikapadukone 🖤 a trailer has never had me in tears, I’m so proud of her, her acting is just wow. Such a hard role played so effortlessly, I have no words. #ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/fd58Welov4 — katrina 💕 (@katkaifstan) December 10, 2019

Deepika's genius isn't just visible in the breakdown scene, but the little gestures she does…The flinch when the child screams at her, how she looks at her distressed father, how her body language gradually changes throughout…Brilliant stuff #ChhapaakTrailer — Kamla (@StarlingNights) December 10, 2019

250-300 acid attack cases are reported in India, every single year. This is a film of utmost importance. Please watch Chhapaak at the cinemas on January 10th, 2020.

Starring – Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey

Directed by – Meghna Gulzar#ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/sUJ52orBAy — pri (@filmesthete) December 10, 2019

THIS ONE PARTICULAR SCENE IS SO POWERFUL

the child screamed and the she freaked out for a sec IT WAS SO NATURAL SO FLAWLESS

DEEPIKA PADUKONE YOU ARE WINNING THIS#ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/41vIOJpHcr — .tєα pσt (@__doldrums_) December 10, 2019

GOOSEBUMPS

HER FIGHT

SMILE

HAPPINESS

AND FINALLY GETTING JUSTICE

Deepika Padukone seems so convincing in the trailer#ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/ap3yioH8re — .tєα pσt (@__doldrums_) December 10, 2019

It’s so important for a superstar actress of her stature to portray such a character. Here,like most of her popular roles,she’s no longer the object of desire. Not only she had the opportunity but she had the CHOICE to take up this role. She’s just legendary.💪🏽🔥 #ChhapaakTrailer pic.twitter.com/Zfz97IwnGL — 𝘊𝘏𝘏𝘈𝘗𝘈𝘈𝘒 🌼 (@DP_Obsessed) December 10, 2019

"Kitna accha hota ACID milta hi nahi, Bikta hi nahi to koi phekta hi nahi" I don't know what to say !!!!! Breaks my heart 😭😭

Literally, shivering & crying by watching the trailer! @deepikapadukone Hugssss😭😭 Waiting for the day#ChhapaakTrailer #Chappak #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/a3MPzgcmQT — Sumit Kumar🎭 (@MeSumitKumarr) December 10, 2019

#ChhapaakTrailer: As I thought @deepikapadukone puts her best foot forward. Gonna be a new milestone in her career… An empowering role which emphasises triumph over trauma. Superb! @meghnagulzar seems to have covered this topic with such maturity & sensitivity too! #AbLadnaHai pic.twitter.com/4uHbPUWWWs — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) December 10, 2019

Chhapaak highlights the life of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, and puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios and is all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios. With this film, Deepika also venture into production.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!