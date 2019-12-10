After a long break from the set life, Deepika Padukone is finally back with a moving story titled Chhapaak after a year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the story of an acid attack survivor and the makers released the trailer of the film today.

Deepika essays the role of the acid attack survivor in the film and the trailer takes you on a journey of how Deepika’s character Malti faced several difficulties after getting attacked by acid bravely. The character is powerful and moving that the audience has not stopped gushing about the trailer ever since it hit the internet world.

Chhapaak Trailer Twitter Reactions: Fans Can't Stop Gushing About Deepika Padukone's Soul-Shaking Glimpse As Malti
One user went on to say, “Goosebumps. National award winner of 2020 can only go to @deepikapadukone 🖤 a trailer has never had me in tears, I’m so proud of her, her acting is just wow. Such a hard role played so effortlessly, I have no words. #ChhapaakTrailer #AbLadnaHai”

Another user wrote, “Deepika’s genius isn’t just visible in the breakdown scene, but the little gestures she does…The flinch when the child screams at her, how she looks at her distressed father, how her body language gradually changes throughout…Brilliant stuff #ChhapaakTrailer”

Chhapaak highlights the life of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, and puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios and is all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios. With this film, Deepika also venture into production.

