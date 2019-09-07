On Saturday night, ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 – Vikram was supposed to land on the moon. However, that didn’t happen as the lander lost the signal with ground stations when it was close to landing. Because of this setback, ISRO chairman K Sivan broke down and hugged PM Narendra Modi. A lot of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many others tweeted about the mission and shared how they are proud of the country and people behind the mission.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO”.

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan & Other B-Town Celebs Salute ISRO Scientists & Their Efforts
Amitabh Bachchan shared, “Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory ..
Proud of you ISRO
तू ना थके गा कभी ,
तू ना मुड़े गा कभी , तू ना थमे गा कभी
कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ
अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ”.

Meanwhile, in his speech, PM Modi told the ISRO scientists not to be disheartened with not achieving what was expected and said that there will be a ‘new dawn’.

