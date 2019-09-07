Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan & Other B-Town Celebs Salute ISRO Scientists & Their Efforts

On Saturday night, ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 – Vikram was supposed to land on the moon. However, that didn’t happen as the lander lost the signal with ground stations when it was close to landing. Because of this setback, ISRO chairman K Sivan broke down and hugged PM Narendra Modi. A lot of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and many others tweeted about the mission and shared how they are proud of the country and people behind the mission.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sometimes we don’t land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO”.

Amitabh Bachchan shared, “Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory ..

Proud of you ISRO

तू ना थके गा कभी ,

तू ना मुड़े गा कभी , तू ना थमे गा कभी

कर शपथ कर शपथ कर शपथ

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ”.

There’s no science without experiment…sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2019

Success and failure will come and go but the determination to succeed will forever remain constant. Proud of you @isro and deeply touched by this consolatory gesture from PM @narendramodi .. Jai Hind. https://t.co/OYSbUrluG1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 7, 2019

गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!!

Well done @isro. We are proud of you.🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019

#Chandrayan2 stand by our@isro Phir se hum Sankalp Utha ke

Aur tvara se niklenge

Nas Nas dhanush dor kheenchenge

Vijay gagan par likh denge

Jaag uthi hai jot hriday mein

Ab isko chain kahan

Andhkaar se jaa kar keh do

Ujiyaare hi jeetenge #ISRO #ISROMission — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) September 7, 2019

That Hug means a lot ❤️ Lost Communication but not hope…We are proud of you ISRO..🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/PwkNSBKS82 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) September 7, 2019

Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do….so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 7, 2019

Lost Communication but not hope. We are proud of you ISRO..🙏 #Chandrayaan2 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 7, 2019

This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019

Happens to the best of us! Don't give up hope! @isro we are proud of you for your relentless effort, माननीय प्रधामंत्री @narendramodi ji, it's wonderful to see your warmth towards their hardwork! #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander #ISRO https://t.co/gB1p3ECP9x — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) September 7, 2019

If APJ Kalam sir would be here today.. he would have been REALLY proud of the @ISRO mission. Success or failure, it doesn’t matter. We fall, we get up & we try again, with more knowledge of what went wrong so we can rectify our errors the next time we attempt it 😇#Chandrayaan2 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 7, 2019

Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit… it’s ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 7, 2019

Touched to see @narendramodi ji comforting & encouraging everyone at @isro. As an Indian we are all super proud of our scientists, engineers and technicians involved in the #Chandrayaan2 project.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 7, 2019

most proud to be an Indian 🙏🏼♥️🇮🇳 https://t.co/oHDiRcOjGZ — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, in his speech, PM Modi told the ISRO scientists not to be disheartened with not achieving what was expected and said that there will be a ‘new dawn’.

