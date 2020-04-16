Chanakya: Ajay Devgn To Sport A Bold Avatar In Neeraj Pandey’s Film?

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn after acing the role of Tanhaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is all set to get into another period drama Chanakya, to be directed by Neeraj Pandey. Now if the reports are to be believed, Ajay will be going bald in the film and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

The film that marks espionage thriller master Neeraj Pandey’s first venture into the period-drama genre, will have Ajay Devgn play Chanakya, the royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. Neeraj was working on the script of the film and the pre-production was on the verge of starting when the lockdown bought things to a standstill.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about the same, Neeraj said, “Now, all of us are operating from home and trying to do the best we can.” If the same report is to be believed Ajay Devgn will be going bald for his character. When asked, he told the tabloid, “It’s simple, really. Ours is a period film and Ajay will have to look the part.”

Meanwhile, the film was set to go on floors in October this year bit the pandemic might change plans. “Let’s see how soon we can go on the floors. As of today, everything is very uncertain. We all just want to come out of this crisis,” said the filmmaker.

Apart from Chanakya, Ajay has two more period films in his kitty including Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!