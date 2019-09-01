Celebration Calls! Ishaan Khatter’s Father Rajesh Khattar Welcomes A Baby Boy With Wife Vandana

Actor Rajesh Khattar, who is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter, has become a dad again as he along with his second wife Vandana Sajnani Khattar welcomed a baby boy recently.

Sharing the news of the arrival of their son, Vandana, who is also an actress, took to Instagram and wrote: ” Thank you all for the positive vibes. Love and blessings for our little Krishna.”

Vandana called her son a “miracle baby”.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rajesh revealed that Vandana had gone through a difficult pregnancy.

“It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him.”

“The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods,” he said.

Ishaan is Rajesh’s son from his first wife and actress Neelima Azim. After getting separated from Neelima, Rajesh married Vandana.

