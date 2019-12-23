CAA Row: Jaaved Jafferi Quits Twitter Due To Massive Trolling & Hate

Tension has gripped the nation ever since the government has announced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). There are nationwide protests with people taking to the streets to show their disagreement towatds the bill. Several Bollywood actors too have voiced their opinions about the act. And the latest actor to join the bandwagon is Jaaved Jafferi.

The Dhamaal actor took to his social media handle on Sunday night and Tweeted, “Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind.”

Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 22, 2019

While many requested the actor to not leave the platform in a state of such crisis, one user commented, “Avoid them, block them. But don’t leave this social media to share your opinions because they want our voice to be silenced, let’s not let that happen :),” another said, “The situation will improve only if we don’t give up the fight. On the streets On social media… It is too big a battle to stay away. After all, it is a battle for our country. Aur ham jeetenge. Inshallah!!”

Recently, a video of Jaaved Jaaferi giving a speech about the current government and its policy decisions went viral.

In the video, he says, “Everyone used to say that the Congress is corrupt and I accepted that. But what are you [BJP] doing? You said you’ll make schools, you’ll improve education, health policy, unemployment but you don’t do any of that. Instead you say, ‘hum mandir yahi banayenge’ Aur kuch hai nai kya banane ko yaar? Mulk banao na.”

He further adds, “This Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) is very dangerous and very communal. It is against everything mentioned in the Constitution; it is also against the values of Sardar Patel, Gandhiji, Nehru, Ambedkar and all the other people who’ve made the Constitution. You’re telling one particular sect that you are excluded and everyone else is included. How is that okay?”

Check out the video here:

While the nation is divided on the CAA, do let us know what your stand is?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!