Bunty Aur Babli 2: The Con-Couple To Sell Burj Khalifa This Time?

Yash Raj Films is ensuring that the much-anticipated sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2, which has been completely rebooted and is set in today’s day and age, will have a scale that will wow audiences. We have confirmed information that the entire Bunty Aur Babli team is travelling to Abu Dhabi and will shoot an elaborate con-sequence in the Middle East. YRF wants the cons in the sequel, which is this year’s big summer entertainer, to be a little larger than life and also a visual treat for audiences.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be the quintessential Hindi film that will be presented as the big summer entertainer to the youth and family audiences. We are clear that given it’s a sequel to a much-loved film which is set in today’s time, the cons need to be crafted for today’s audience who will expect something new and slick. They will get exactly that when they see the film in theatres,” informs Varun Sharma, the director of the film.

Varun adds, “We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of scale to the film and the team is going to spend around 10 days shooting the con and also some parts of the film. We want to make Bunty Aur Babli 2 a cool entertainer for all.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will introduce an incredibly fresh pair as the new talented conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gully Boy hunk who played the role of MC Sher with elan, is the new Bunty and YRF is launching a new heroine to watch out for with this franchise. Babli will be played by Sharvari, a stunningly gorgeous girl that YRF discovered two years back and has been grooming her since then!

The film, in an exciting casting coup, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film. Saif and Rani were a blockbuster Jodi as they delivered big hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by debutant Varun, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Varun adds, “I can’t divulge anything further except that it will be a con that will stand out. We can’t wait to shoot this sequence.”

