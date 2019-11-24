Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan To Join Rani Mukerji & Siddhant Chaturvedi To Heist The World?

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli till date enjoys a honest fanbase even after almost one and a half decade of its release. While there have been rumours that the film has been put up for a sequel rebooting Rani, now the grapevine has it that Saif Ali Khan will also be joining the cast of the film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been in the headlines since the rumours of the sequel started coming in. The reports till now suggests that the film stars Rani, Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Sharvari will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

If reports in several portal are to be believed now, Saif Ali Khan is said to be joining the three and is roped in to play a pivotal part. This won’t be the first time that Saif and Rani will be coming together. The two have worked in a National Award winning loved film Hum Tum and also in Tara Rum Pum.

Meanwhile it is said that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun V Sharma who has Salman Khan’s Sultan to his credit as a writer. The original was helmed by Shaad Ali who is appreciated for his work with the film.

Talking about Rani, the actress has Mardaani 2 releasing on December 13. Saif too has a good line up with Jawani Deewani, Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior and a few. Siddhant, on the other hand, is being associated with many projects of which the strongest being Shakun Batra’s dark romance with Dharma. He is said to be cast opposite Deepika Padukone.

