Venky Mama Teaser: Naga Chaitanya Looks His Intense Best As An Army Officer

With the release date getting closer and closer, the makers of Tollywood stars Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama is leaving no stone unturned with promotions.

Yesterday on occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday the makers unveiled the introduction video of Naga Chaitanya’s character Captain Karthik from the film.

Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter account to share a glimpse of his character from Venky Mama.

Talking about the video, one gets to see Venkatesh and Chaitanya having a gala time dancing around and cracking jokes. But it doesn’t take much time for things and situations to turn as one gets to see the happy go lucky Naga Chaitanya on duty as Captain Karthik in intense avatar bashing and shooting off baddies and marching towards his mission. One also gets to see few glimpses of actress Raashi Khanna in the video who will be seen playing Chaitanya’s love interest in the film.

Talking about Venkatesh, just like in real life the star actor will be seen as uncle to Naga Chaitanya in the action comedy-drama venture.

Venky Mama also has actress Paayal Rajput in an important role, as she will be seen opposite Venkatesh.

Venky Mama is been helmed by K.S Ravindra and it is been produced under Suresh Productions. The music for the film is been composed of S.Thaman.

The film is slated to release on 13th December on occasion of Venkatesh’s birth

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!