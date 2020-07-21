Budding Singer Yashraj Mehra Shares His Excitement On Collaborating With Rishi Rich For A Single

Budding singer Yashraj Mehra has collaborated with popular producer Rishi Rich on his new project.

The song is titled “Kanipatu“, and Yashraj said the number is an ode to Mumbai.

“I would have never thought in my dreams that I would get an opportunity to make a record with the music tycoon Rishi Rich. Seeing my name next to his is truly an honour, especially for someone who practically blasted his music in cars and speakers. We had a ball working on ‘Kanipatu’ and I hope the audience enjoys it as well,” Yashraj said.

During the lockdown, Yashraj came up with his first-ever EP,” Azaad hu mein“.

About Rishi Rich, the British-Indian music producer based in London is popular for his musical works including remix version of title track of Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer Hum Tum, and musical works for popular Hindi films like Half Girlfriend, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Namaste England etc.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!