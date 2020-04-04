BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Convert Their 4-Storey Space Into Quarantine Centre

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are doing everything in their capacity to help the country fight COVID-19. Recently, SRK shared a long post on Twitter where he extended his support to PM Cares Fund, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, acid attack survivors and many other institutions who are helping people during the lockdown.

Now, the Khan couple has won hearts again by doing something no one had thought out. The superstar has converted his 4-storey office space in Mumbai as a quarantine zone for children, women and the elderly. Today, the BMC took to their Twitter ‘@mybmc’ page to thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for their thoughtful gesture.

The BMC account tweeted, “#StrongerTogether We thank@iamsrk&@gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona”.

Read the tweet below:

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Fans lauded SRK Gauri for their grand gesture. One person tweeted, “World’s best person

@iamsrk

And World’s best wife who supports him everytime

@gaurikhan

Love you Both❤️ You people have golden hearts!”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Wow .. Another on point contribution Collision symbolFire

He is setting Benchmark for serving the people ❤”.

Check out the reactions by fans:

World's best person @iamsrk

And World's best wife who supports him everytime @gaurikhan

Love you Both❤️ You people have golden hearts! — Natasha Baruah (@NatashaBaruah3) April 4, 2020

Wow .. Another on point contribution 💥🔥

He is setting Benchmark for serving the people ❤ — Sayantan Moitra (@TanTower48) April 4, 2020

Great Gesture… We all should Support the fight against this pandemic to the best of our capacity. That's why @iamsrk is called as King Khan…

I would also thank all the celebrities, sports person, industrialists for helping their hearts out❤️❤️❤️@akshaykumar @RNTata2000 ❤️❤️ — Uday Agarwal (@UDAYAGARWAL2192) April 4, 2020

Oh My God. This Man is Beyond any words to Describe 🙏🏻

After donating approx 70crs in different ways to fight against corona and helping the neediest He just offered his Office for Quarantine 😯 Khudaa ka Bandaa ❤ — Abhishek Bishoyi 💫 (@abhi7hek_) April 4, 2020

What do you have to say about Shah Rukh & Gauri’s other big contribution? Let us know in the comments below.

