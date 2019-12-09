BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor To Team Up With Tiger Shroff For A Yash Raj Film?

Yash Raj Films is all set to complete 50 years in the Bollywood industry and names of Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff are already started to get linked with their upcoming sets of films. Yash Raj Films was launched in the 1970s and since then it has been one of the leading production houses in the industry.

With movies like Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and multi-starrer Shamshera, YRF’s slate is looking outstanding for 2020. The latest news coming in is that Yash Raj Films is planning to bring in Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff together.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, “The production house is celebrating fifty glorious years ever since its launch in 1970 and buzz is that many top stars have been headlined for various new projects. However, there has been no official announcement on these projects yet. YRF has always been tight-lipped about its new movies and doesn’t announce till everything has been signed on the dotted line. A new project that is under discussion is apparently an action drama with Tiger Shroff and Ranbir Kapoor – two of the most talented actors of this generation.”

The source adds, “Apparently, Adi is very happy with Tiger’s success in War and is keen to do another movie with him. Tiger’s dance and action skills is fantastic and he has been at par in each and every scene with Hrithik (also known for his excellence dance moves and action skills) in the movie. Adi is already working with Ranbir in Shamshera and is impressed with the star’s dedication to his craft. While it is not finalised whether there will be two different movies with the two stars leading them or one project with both, one would expect any movie with the two stars as a project watching out for!”

