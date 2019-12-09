Shweta Tiwari Talks About Her Daughter Palak Tiwari’s Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes In Hum Tum Aur Them

Shweta Tiwari’s debut in the digital world has excited everyone. The actress is all set to win hearts with her first-ever web series titled, Hum Tum Aur Them. The series is created by Ekta Kapoor and will be streaming on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

In the web series, Shweta Tiwari will be sharing screen space with actor Akshay Oberoi. The promos were shared earlier and people can’t stop talking about Shweta and Akshay’s intimate scenes. This is the first time the actress is seen performing such intimate screens on the screen.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to her Instagram page to share her views on doing the scenes. She wrote, “I’m truly honoured to be a part of this project,not only because of it’s one of a kind storyline but also the fact that it pushed me out of my comfort zone, right from chopping my hair to portraying the kind of intimacy and vulnerability that I didn’t think I was courageous enough to show, and I didn’t make it easy. I cried, a lot, felt anxious every single day but there’s irrefutably no other team of people that could’ve pushed me more effectively. I know I was scared, God Knows I was.”

The actress was asked what was her daughter Palak Tiwari’s reaction to her scenes. Shweta told Pinkvilla, “Well, yes, I was very scared. When the promo went live, I got so scared. I called the creative and told them ‘what is this? I don’t like the trailer. I don’t know how to show it to my mother, my friends and family. Then I sent that trailer to my daughter and asked her to give her honest opinion and she said ‘wow, mom it is very good and amazing’.”

Shweta revealed that after her daughter’s reaction, she called the creative team again and apologised for shouting at them.

