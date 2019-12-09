Bigg Boss 13: Is Mudslinging Rashami Desai Arhaan Khan’s WayOf Justifying Himself?

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most entertaining yet surprising seasons. And while, we are absolutely in love with the season there are many instances where inmates have also indulged in mudslinging each other and digging out old graves, which is something that not everyone is comfortable with. And in a similar incident, Arhaan Khan has been seen making some really shocking and derogatory comments about Rashami Desai, who he claims to be in love with!

In a promo shared on the social media handle of the Colors Channel, we can see Arhaan Khan confiding in Shefali Jhariwala about how he has helped Rashami Desai become whatever she is today after the Dil Se Dil Tak actress faced a major setback in her personal and professional life.

Check out who said what here:

Arhaan is heard saying, “Jab Rashami se mila tha na tab us k account mein zero balance tha. Wahan se lekar yahan tak main usko kaise lekar aaya hu, mera dil jaanta hai. Khatam ho chuki thi Rashami Desai. Road par aa chuki thi vo. Yahan jo aaj hua na unki wajah se…”( When I met Rashami Desai, she has zero balance in her account. The struggle that I have gone through to make her what she is again today is something that only I know. Rashami Desai was finished.)

Well, looks like things will not end here. In the promo, we can also see Paras Chhabra saying that he will make sure that once he is out of the secret room, he will convey Arhaan’s thoughts to her! It certainly will be interesting to see if and how Rashami chooses to react to this and if Paras does really go and create the spat between Arhaan and Rashami by spilling the beans on what he heard.

