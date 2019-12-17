BREAKING! Bunty Aur Babli 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Debutante Sharvari All Set To Con You In The Sequel

Seems like Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally made the cut and is in the best phase of his career. The actor has been roped in for the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli and will be seen starring opposite debutante Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Below is all you need to know about the project!

When Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starred in the loved film Bunty Aur Babli, they took the audience with storm and the film has a decent fanbase till date. While there were speculations on the sequel to the film starring Siddhant in lead, Yash Raj Films has confirmed it today.

The con man drama will take a leap and will be set in today’s day and age. The film will take a 10 years leap and will showcase the fresh pairing as the talented cons. Stepping in Abhishek’s shoes is Siddhant who rose to fame with his character MC Sher in Gully Boy. And rebooting Rani’s part is debutant Sharvari.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will be directed by Varun Sharma who has films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai to his credit as an Assistant Director. Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, Varun said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy (earlier this year) and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly.”

“Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious,” He added.

There is no update on the release date yet, but the fans are excited.

